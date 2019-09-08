Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,993 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $20,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,616,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 484.9% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 58,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 510.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares during the period.

NYSE A traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,841. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $283,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

