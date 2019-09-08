Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,630 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.89.

VRSK traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.58. The company had a trading volume of 497,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $164.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In other news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.