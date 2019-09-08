Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 117,720 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117,720 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $21,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 141.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,777,000 after buying an additional 729,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,468,000 after acquiring an additional 391,869 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,602,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Allstate by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 409,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 281,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 875,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,487,000 after acquiring an additional 279,889 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,074. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.93. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $109.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $3,087,127.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.