Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $30.96 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of General Motors worth $30,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 101.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $37,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,895,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,352. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

