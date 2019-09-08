Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.85 Million Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $17,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth $35,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.93. 708,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.25 and a 200-day moving average of $162.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $415,742.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,859 shares of company stock worth $3,421,092 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

