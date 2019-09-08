Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,226,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,792 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $25,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 85.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,328,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,805 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $58,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 144.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,346,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,053 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.82. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

