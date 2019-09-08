Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FMC were worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of FMC by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after buying an additional 242,908 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.40. 836,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

