PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will post $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.75. PS Business Parks reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PS Business Parks.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.64). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE:PSB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $180.66. 69,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,438. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.46. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $186.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.04, for a total transaction of $101,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

