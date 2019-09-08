Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,802,394 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,802,394 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Commscope worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Commscope by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Commscope by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commscope by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,279,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COMM has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on Commscope and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.27. 4,803,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

