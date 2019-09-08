Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of ASGN worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,982,000 after buying an additional 77,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 440.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 210.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 130.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 16.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.67. 198,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $91.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.