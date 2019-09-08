Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 135,766 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.04% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 106,004 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 298,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,050. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

