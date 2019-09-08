Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGNX. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a positive rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.55.

PGNX opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 339.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progenics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Velan Capital, L.P. acquired 130,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $563,860.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 612,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

