Prime-XI Market Cap Reaches $6,858.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $6,858.00 and $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006378 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

