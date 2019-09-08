Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,062,000 after buying an additional 420,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,121.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,979.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. 421,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $232.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

