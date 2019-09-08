Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PMOIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Premier Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIY opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.