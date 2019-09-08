Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Premier Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Premier Oil from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Premier Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of PMOIY stock remained flat at $$0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Oil (PMOIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.