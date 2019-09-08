PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
PPL has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. PPL has a payout ratio of 70.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.
Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.79 on Friday. PPL has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86.
PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.
In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
