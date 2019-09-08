PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

PPL has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. PPL has a payout ratio of 70.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.79 on Friday. PPL has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

