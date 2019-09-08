PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,042 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.78. 1,036,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

