PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $168.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,420.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.01734429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.02933838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00671005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00741562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00465382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008840 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,702,662 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

