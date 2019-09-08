POA Network (POA) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. POA Network has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $58,281.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POA Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

