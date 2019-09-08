PIVX (PIVX) Price Tops $0.35

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. PIVX has a market cap of $19.67 million and $89,656.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003312 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Coinbe, Bisq and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003789 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Graviex, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Crex24, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Bisq, Livecoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

