Pivot Token Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $333,538.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00216025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.01284345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00089009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

