Pitcairn Co. Takes $295,000 Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Pitcairn Co. owned about 0.05% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 142,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 78,720.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 97,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 176,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,675. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $84,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,960 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

