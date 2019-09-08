Pitcairn Co. Sells 876 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,362,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,848,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,914,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,597,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,737,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,153,000 after acquiring an additional 926,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,148 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.