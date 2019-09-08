Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,196 shares of company stock valued at $46,086,526 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,194. The company has a market capitalization of $249.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

