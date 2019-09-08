Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.97. 10,323,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,664,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

