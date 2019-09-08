Pitcairn Co. Purchases 5,161 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $141,000.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 2,177,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.30%.

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.