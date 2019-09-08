Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $558,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $174,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $151,993.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $235,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $852,243 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Helios Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $44.66. 66,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,799. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $143.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.