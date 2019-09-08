Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Pra Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,537,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,217,000 after buying an additional 306,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pra Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,402,000 after purchasing an additional 274,567 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pra Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 949,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 252,300 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pra Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pra Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 576,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 55,373 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. 86,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,891. Pra Group Inc has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $252.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRAA shares. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

