Pitcairn Co. Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,433,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,521,000 after acquiring an additional 306,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 113,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,787,000 after acquiring an additional 411,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.32. 937,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $9,292,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 242,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,890,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $701,347.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

