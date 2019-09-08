Pitcairn Co. Has $519,000 Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,387,000 after acquiring an additional 259,378 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tetra Tech by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 816,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,103,000 after purchasing an additional 182,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 752,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tetra Tech by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 320,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $82.13. 141,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,647. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $86.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,803.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $402,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,405 shares of company stock worth $8,906,353 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

