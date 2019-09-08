Pitcairn Co. Has $467,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 56.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,397,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 98,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,018 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 99.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,880. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $34.90.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

In other news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $49,960.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,151 shares in the company, valued at $336,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,734 shares of company stock worth $419,588. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.