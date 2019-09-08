Pitcairn Co. Has $34.29 Million Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,130 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 86.22% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $34,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

COM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. 4,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $25.54.

