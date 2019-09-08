Pitcairn Co. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 841,019 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 607,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $583,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,035. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.04.

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,270. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.22 and a 200-day moving average of $254.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $304.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

