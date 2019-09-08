Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in American Woodmark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 550,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,449,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.16. 135,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,461. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.15 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

