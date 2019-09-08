Pitcairn Co. Cuts Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 101.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,536,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,075,000 after buying an additional 18,409,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 103.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,704,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 89.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,884 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 72.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,130,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNC shares. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.95.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume acquired 2,850 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

