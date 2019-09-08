Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 7,046 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 173.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,022,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after buying an additional 3,183,738 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,012,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after buying an additional 699,822 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 144.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,143,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after buying an additional 674,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,922,620.0% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,552,000 after buying an additional 672,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 392,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,043. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

