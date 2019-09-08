Pitcairn Co. Buys 2,104 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises about 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.38. The stock had a trading volume of 405,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,590. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $270.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.00 and its 200 day moving average is $218.48.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,472,180.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total transaction of $160,121.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,936 shares of company stock worth $30,003,917. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

