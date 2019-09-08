Pitcairn Co. Buys 178 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

CONE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.03. 501,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $75.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

