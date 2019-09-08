Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 1,316,671.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 92,167 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 89,310 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Green Dot by 72,871.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 84.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 54,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Green Dot by 12.7% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,081,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,912. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

