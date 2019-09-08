Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 14,182 Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $149,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $19.42. 718,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,233. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.54. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. ValuEngine upgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.