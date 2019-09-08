Pitcairn Co. Acquires 128 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,662,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,944,000 after purchasing an additional 594,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at $73,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 557,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 328,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. ValuEngine downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on Insperity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tim Clifford acquired 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.35 per share, for a total transaction of $243,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,445.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,618 shares of company stock worth $2,621,620. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 371,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,072. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

