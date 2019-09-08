Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land contract drilling services and production services to independent and major oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company’s Drilling Services division provides contract land drilling services to operators in Texas, Louisiana, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain, and Appalachian regions; and in Colombia. Pioneer also provides well servicing, wireline, coiled tubing and fishing and rental services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its Production Services Segment. Pioneer Energy Services Corp., formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company, is based in San Antonio, Texas. “

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PESX remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 176,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,527. Pioneer Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $152.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.43 million.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Energy Services (PESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.