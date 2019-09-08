Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Raised by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 233,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

PNW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,171. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

