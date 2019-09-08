Pillar Price Tops $0.0320 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Pillar has a market cap of $8.30 million and $3,035.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00216575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.01296924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00089121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

