Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $26,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.91. 2,060,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,516. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.