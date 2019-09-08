Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,666,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,286 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of Phillips 66 worth $530,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 43,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $119.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

