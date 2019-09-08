Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 2,632.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,632.67 ($34.40).

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Persimmon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,386 ($31.18) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,936.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,096.08. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,802.50 ($23.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,490 ($32.54). The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72.

In other Persimmon news, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

