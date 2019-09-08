PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 561.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 697,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,725. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

