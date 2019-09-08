Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $285,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $231,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 145,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $448.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.55%.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.